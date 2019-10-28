Companies

Superstar Taylor Swift to help Alibaba plug Singles’ Day in China

28 October 2019 - 17:22 Lulu Yilun Chen
Taylor Swift. File photo: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS
Taylor Swift. File photo: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS

Taylor Swift will headline Alibaba’s Singles’ Day in November in Shanghai, bringing her considerable star wattage to the world’s largest annual online shopping spree.

By most measures the biggest recording star on the planet, Swift is the highest-profile act to feature at Alibaba’s November 11 extravaganza since its inception more than a decade ago. She joins celebrities from Chinese singer GEM. to Japanese voice actress Kana Hanazawa in Shanghai mere months after wrapping a similar Prime Day celebration for Amazon.

Alibaba has co-opted Singles’ Day — an unofficial campus holiday for the unattached — and turned it into a national showcase for online bargains, netting more than $30bn in sales over a 24-hour period in 2018. Swift, who succeeds the likes of Mariah Carey and Nicole Kidman on Alibaba’s stage, will be throwing her weight behind China’s largest and perhaps best-known corporation at a time Washington is trying to contain the Asian nation’s ascendancy.

The 29-year-old, whose Lover album sold better initially in China than in the US, underscores Alibaba’s effort to take its signature event global. Two of Swift’s previous albums, 1989 and Reputation, were both certified for over 1-million copies consumed in China. That’s despite a brief controversy over the title of the former collection, which some took to be a reference to the Tiananmen crackdown of the same year, a politically charged and heavily censored event.

Alibaba said on Monday that Swift will feature in a televised and live-streamed concert in the run-up to the start of the 24-hour promotions. More than 200,000 brands will take part, offering a million new products. More than 500-million people are expected to participate — about 100-million more than in 2018, said the company.

Bloomberg

