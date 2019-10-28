Companies COVENANTS HCI takes Ithuba to court over R8bn national lottery licence Johnny Copelyn says Ithuba should never have won the eight-year licence to run SA’s lottery BL PREMIUM

Former trade unionist Johnny Copelyn’s Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) is taking lottery operator Ithuba to court over the R8bn national lottery licence.

HCI has filed an urgent application to prohibit Ithuba from continuing operations, saying that it is in a dire financial position and cannot afford to pay salaries. The matter will be heard on Tuesday.