Destiny magazines under new publisher

28 October 2019 - 20:37 Mudiwa Gavaza
Ndalo Media owner Khanyi Dhlomo closed the company in January 2019. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Ndalo Media owner Khanyi Dhlomo closed the company in January 2019. Picture: MOELETSI MABE

Former employees of businesswoman Khanyi Dhlomo’s ill-fated Ndalo Media, the former publisher Destiny and Elle magazines, said on Monday they have not received their salaries since the closure of the media house in late 2018. 

Former Ndalo staff spoke out in response to the announcement that Destiny and Destiny Man magazines have been resurrected and will be published under The Bar Group. People on social media asked whether staff were ever paid by  Ndalo after it went into liquidation.

“To set the record straight, the staff that were retrenched by Ndalo Media at the end of January 2019 were not paid the agreed upon and signed retrenchment packages,” former staff said in a statement.

Some of Ndalo’s staff move to a new company started by Dhlomo, Ndalo TME, which was to continue with Destiny and Destiny Man, among other projects, but that venture also went into liquidation, former staff said.

Staff have yet to be paid their salaries for months worked there. Dhlomo has allegedly had no contact with her former staff.

According to a statement from employees, 45 of the former Ndalo Media staff will be represented by advocate Nazeer Cassim (SC), advocate Teneille Govender and labour lawyer Thapelo Kharametsane, who have taken up the Ndalo Media and Ndalo TME case at no cost.

“It has been a very stressful year for the staff, both emotionally and financially, as many of us are still not fully employed… We look forward to putting this episode behind us so that we can all move on,” said a former staff member. 

The closure of Ndalo Media highlighted the plight of the   magazine industry worldwide that has been hit by falling circulation figures as younger readers turn to social media platforms for their fashion, celebrity and health news. This has seen the closure of a number of magazines and newspapers over the years. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

