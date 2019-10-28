Destiny magazines under new publisher

Former employees of businesswoman Khanyi Dhlomo’s ill-fated Ndalo Media, the former publisher Destiny and Elle magazines, said on Monday they have not received their salaries since the closure of the media house in late 2018.

Former Ndalo staff spoke out in response to the announcement that Destiny and Destiny Man magazines have been resurrected and will be published under The Bar Group. People on social media asked whether staff were ever paid by Ndalo after it went into liquidation.

“To set the record straight, the staff that were retrenched by Ndalo Media at the end of January 2019 were not paid the agreed upon and signed retrenchment packages,” former staff said in a statement.

Some of Ndalo’s staff move to a new company started by Dhlomo, Ndalo TME, which was to continue with Destiny and Destiny Man, among other projects, but that venture also went into liquidation, former staff said.

Staff have yet to be paid their salaries for months worked there. Dhlomo has allegedly had no contact with her former staff.

According to a statement from employees, 45 of the former Ndalo Media staff will be represented by advocate Nazeer Cassim (SC), advocate Teneille Govender and labour lawyer Thapelo Kharametsane, who have taken up the Ndalo Media and Ndalo TME case at no cost.