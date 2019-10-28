Delivery Hero in hot water as Just Eat bidding war heats up

The battle for online food delivery supremacy heated up on Monday as shareholders in UK-based Just Eat accused Delivery Hero, part owned by Prosus, of undermining Takeaway.com’s efforts to acquire it.

In its first major move that underlines its ambition to take on Silicon Valley giant Uber Eats, JSE-listed Naspers’s newly listed internet arm Prosus waded into a bidding war for UK-based online food delivery group Just Eat last week.

The R93bn offer directly to shareholders comes as Prosus continues its strategy of building the business around three pillars: online payments; food delivery; and online classifieds.

Under the deal, Prosus offered 710p a share in cash for Just Eat, a 20% premium to a rival all-share offer from Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com, based on last week Monday’s closing prices.

Delivery Hero, which is part owned by Prosus, is an online food delivery player based in Germany which holds a stake in Takeaway.com.

Just Eat shareholder Cat Rock Capital accused Delivery Hero of selling down its stake in Takeaway recently as a way to suppress Takeaway’s share price artificially, in turn lowering the attractiveness of the offer, to benefit Prosus’s bid.

A more than 10% drop in Takeaway’s market value since August has reduced the value of its bid for Just Eat from an original 731p a share to 594p.