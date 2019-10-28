Companies

Delivery Hero in hot water as Just Eat bidding war heats up

Prosus says it does not control Delivery Hero or its investment decisions

28 October 2019 - 22:41 Mudiwa Gavaza
Just Eat's app. Picture: BEN STANSALL / AFP
Just Eat's app. Picture: BEN STANSALL / AFP

The battle for online food delivery supremacy heated up on Monday as shareholders in UK-based Just Eat accused Delivery Hero, part owned by Prosus, of undermining Takeaway.com’s efforts to acquire it. 

In its first major move that underlines its ambition to take on Silicon Valley giant Uber Eats, JSE-listed Naspers’s newly listed internet arm Prosus waded into a bidding war for UK-based online food delivery group Just Eat last week.

The R93bn offer directly to shareholders comes as Prosus continues its strategy of building the business around three pillars: online payments; food delivery; and online classifieds. 

Under the deal, Prosus offered 710p a share in cash for Just Eat, a 20% premium to a rival all-share offer from Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com, based on last week Monday’s closing prices.

Delivery Hero, which is part owned by Prosus, is an online food delivery player based in Germany which holds a stake in Takeaway.com.

Just Eat shareholder Cat Rock Capital accused Delivery Hero of selling down its stake in Takeaway recently as a way to suppress Takeaway’s share price artificially, in turn lowering the attractiveness of the offer, to benefit Prosus’s bid. 

A more than 10% drop in Takeaway’s market value since August has reduced the value of its bid for Just Eat from an original 731p  a share to 594p.

Prosus said that it does ot control Delivery Hero nor its investment decisions and that it had not disclosed its interest in making an offer for Just Eat prior to its announcement last week.

“In our view, this [share] price reflected the market’s disappointment in the continued weak performance of the business, as most recently evidenced in their Q3 update. This reflects the strong competitive pressures the business is facing and highlights the significant investment required to compete successfully.  We intend to invest in the business in order to ensure it remains competitive,” Prosus said in a statement. 

In its own statement, Delivery Hero said that “the decision to sell down Takeaway.com shares was taken by Delivery Hero’s management board independently in September 2019. Delivery Hero had no knowledge of Prosus’s contemplated offer to acquire Just Eat prior to the publication of the offer.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

