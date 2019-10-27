Louis Vuitton maker looking to buy US jeweller Tiffany

LVMH is exploring an acquisition of US jeweller Tiffany & C in what would be the biggest purchase by the French owner of Louis Vuitton, according to people familiar with the matter.

The luxury group approached Tiffany with a takeover proposal earlier in October, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Tiffany is evaluating the bid and there’s no guarantee an agreement will be reached, they said.

The US company’s shares closed at $98.55 on Friday after gaining 22% this year for a valuation of $12bn. LVMH has risen 49%, giving it a market capitalisation of about $215bn.

An acquisition would give LVMH an iconic 182-year-old US brand known for its robin’s egg blue boxes and its role as a favourite haunt of Holly Golightly in Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The French company already owns labels ranging from Givenchy haute couture to Sephora cosmetics stores, Hublot watches, Bulgari jewellery and Dom Perignon Champagne.

A takeover of Tiffany would be bigger than the $7bn LVMH paid for the rest of Christian Dior in 2017. It would also be chair Bernard Arnault’s first major transaction since the purchase of luxury hotel chain Belmond last year, and potentially among the largest deals by a European company in 2019.

Representatives for LVMH and Tiffany declined to comment.

A purchase would further diversify the conglomerate, which has been riding a wave of luxury demand in China but faces risks including that country’s trade war with the US and the months-long anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong. The company nonetheless beat analysts’ estimates with a 19% sales gain for its key fashion and leather business in the most recent quarter.

After a difficult period when it lost track of consumer trends and suffered from a slump in US tourism, Tiffany has been bouncing back under CEO Alessandro Bogliolo, revamping its New York flagship store with major investments targeting younger shoppers.

Bogliolo, a former executive of Bulgari and jeans label Diesel who was hired by the US jeweller two years ago after hedge fund Jana Partners pushed for changes, has refreshed Tiffany’s marketing. The CEO said in September that he plans to open more stores in mainland China as a weak yuan deters the country’s consumers from spending overseas.

While global names dominate categories like high-end watches and handbags, consumers have been less focused on labels and more interested in smaller producers when it comes to buying diamond pendants or gold hoops. A study by consultancy McKinsey found that brands made up only 20% of the jewellery market in 2014 — a figure it expects to double by 2020.

LVMH is looking to sharpen its focus on the US, the company’s second-largest region by revenue behind Asia. Earlier in October it opened a new Louis Vuitton factory in Texas in a ceremony that included President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka.

In jewellery the company isn’t as dominant as in fashion, as Swiss rival Richemont SA owns Cartier as well as Van Cleef & Arpels. Adding Tiffany would expand the French giant’s potential market with somewhat more accessible offerings. While Bulgari makes a watch for almost €2m, Tiffany is better known for engagement rings that might cost a couple of months’ pay.