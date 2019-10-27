Companies Curro eyes further expansion in uncharted territories BL PREMIUM

The construction of an e-learning high school in one of the most violent Cape Town townships, Delft, shows how far private schooling group Curro is willing to venture into uncharted waters to find pockets of growth in SA.

Curro, the largest listed private schools group in terms of market capitalisation (about R7.6bn) now boasts 180 schools with a growing number of these being developed in townships such as Soweto, Soshanguve and Mamelodi. In Delft, Curro is building a high school that will employ modern technology and offer fourth industrial revolution (4IR) subjects.