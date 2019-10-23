WeWork to axe 4,000 staff, says report

Bengaluru — Office-sharing startup WeWork is planning to cut as many as 4,000 jobs as a part of a turnaround plan put in place by top shareholder SoftBank after it took control of the company this week, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The job cuts will amount to just under one-third of WeWork’s global workforce, and about 1,000 of the cuts will hit employees such as janitorial staff, the report said, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.

Tokyo-based SoftBank agreed to spend more than $10bn to take over WeWork on Tuesday, giving a near $1.7bn payoff to the startup’s co-founder Adam Neumann to relinquish control.