Companies

Tiso Blackstar shareholders approve R1.05bn sale of media assets

23 October 2019 - 14:03 karl gernetzky
Tiso Blackstar Group. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tiso Blackstar Group. Picture: SUPPLIED

Shareholders of Tiso Blackstar Group, the publisher of Business Day, the Sunday Times, Sowetan and other titles, have voted in favour of the sale of the group’s media assets to Lebashe Investment Group for R1.05bn.

During a general meeting in London, shareholders representing 86.22% of shares in issue voted in favour of the transaction, the group said in a statement.

The deal, first announced in June, will see the disposal of media, broadcasting and content assets in SA, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, as well as the SA radio assets.

The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the transaction in October.

Tiso Blackstar said on Wednesday that it is confident the outstanding conditions for the transaction will be met, and that the deal is in its final stages.

The SA sale was expected to be successfully concluded in November, while it is anticipated that the SA radio sale will be completed in April 2020, following approval by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), the statement read.

Tiso Blackstar’s share price was unchanged at R3.60 as of 1.52pm on Wednesday, having risen 10.7% since the disposal was first announced.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Disposals push Tiso Blackstar to R548m loss

Revenues from continuing operations fell 22.8% after sale of media interests
Companies
1 day ago

Tiso Blackstar expects full-year loss to widen

The group says the decline in earnings was mainly due to once-off costs
Companies
1 week ago

Ranjeni Munusamy applies to have sight of protected witness

Senior journalist said she did not know the name of the man who picked up her car and needs to see and identify him
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Disposals push Tiso Blackstar to R548m loss

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tiso Blackstar delays the release of its financial results

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.