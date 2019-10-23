Poor sales in Asia one reason for Caterpillar cutting profit outlook

Bengaluru — Industrial bellwether Caterpillar fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its forecast for overall earnings in 2019, as it reported a 13% slide in Asia sales driven by weakening demand in China.

The results, the latest hint of the deepening fallout for companies due to US-China trade tension and a broader slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, sent shares in the heavy machinery maker down 5% and underpinned a fall in Dow Jones Industrial futures.

Caterpillar said the slump in Asia was led by a 29% plunge in construction equipment sales and that it was struggling with growing local competition and the broader economic slowdown as well as retailers slashing inventory.

“Dealer inventories rose about $800m in the third-quarter last year as we were ramping up production to meet demand. Now as we see the end-markets slow, we are reducing the dealer inventories by $400m in the quarter,” CFO Andrew Bonfie said.

CEO Jim Umpleby said demand in the fourth quarter was expected to be flat. Total sales and revenue for the third quarter ended September 30 fell 5.6% to $12.76bn.

“Sales in Asia/Pacific were lower across most of the region primarily due to lower demand in China, including unfavourable changes in dealer inventories, amid continued competitive pressures,” the company said.

Caterpillar sales have improved since the company managed to halt a four-year slide in 2016, but Wall Street analysts have been warning that demand in more than half of its end markets had peaked and Wednesday's numbers also showed sales in North America fell 3%.

The company is seen as one of Wall Street's clearer gauges of the state of Chinese demand, and its effect on big western multinationals.

Caterpillar said the effects of tariffs imposed on its goods as a result of President Donald Trump's trade war with Beijing would now be lower than the $250m-$350m range it gave earlier in 2019.

But it also cut its 2019 expectations for profit to between $10.90 and $11.40 per share, compared with a previous estimate of $12.06 to $13.06.

Profit attributable to common stockholders fell to $1.49bn, or $2.66 per share, in the three months ended September 30 from $1.73bn, or $2.88 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected Caterpillar to earn $2.88 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters