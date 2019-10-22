Companies

WATCH: Calgro M3 swings into the red

Business Day TV spoke to Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan about the group’s strategy to survive the tough trading environment

22 October 2019 - 11:35 Business Day TV
Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Calgro M3 has slipped into the red. For the half-year, the property company has recorded a headline loss of R4.1m. That's as the group slowed down development activity amid SA's unstable political and economic environment.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Wikus Lategan about the strategy shifts the company is planning, to survive the tough trading environment.

