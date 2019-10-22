News Leader
WATCH: Calgro M3 swings into the red
Business Day TV spoke to Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan about the group’s strategy to survive the tough trading environment
22 October 2019 - 11:35
Calgro M3 has slipped into the red. For the half-year, the property company has recorded a headline loss of R4.1m. That's as the group slowed down development activity amid SA's unstable political and economic environment.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Wikus Lategan about the strategy shifts the company is planning, to survive the tough trading environment.
Or listen to the full audio: