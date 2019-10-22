Companies COMPANY COMMENT The DRDGold robbery requires a different response What to do with zama-zamas? Perhaps take them into the formal mining fold BL PREMIUM

The latest death resulting from gold theft was on Monday night at DRDGold’s Ergo tailings retreatment plant when gunmen stormed it, had a shoot out, killed the chief security guard and made off with 17kg of gold in concentrate. The gold is worth about R12m.

However, the gunmen are unlikely to see that much. The gold has to be extracted from the concentrate, refined as much as possible in unsophisticated backyard facilities, then sold. It’s impossible to say what the gunmen will realise for the gold, but one value can be firmly fixed to that gold: one life.