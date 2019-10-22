COMPANY COMMENT
The DRDGold robbery requires a different response
What to do with zama-zamas? Perhaps take them into the formal mining fold
22 October 2019 - 17:29
The latest death resulting from gold theft was on Monday night at DRDGold’s Ergo tailings retreatment plant when gunmen stormed it, had a shoot out, killed the chief security guard and made off with 17kg of gold in concentrate. The gold is worth about R12m.
However, the gunmen are unlikely to see that much. The gold has to be extracted from the concentrate, refined as much as possible in unsophisticated backyard facilities, then sold. It’s impossible to say what the gunmen will realise for the gold, but one value can be firmly fixed to that gold: one life.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.