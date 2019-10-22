Softbank takes control of embattled WeWork

WeWork, reeling since it scrapped a planned public offering in September, had been considering two separate rescue packages from SoftBank and JPMorgan Chase, to keep it from running out of money as soon as November. The deal, which values the office-sharing startup at about $8bn, marks a shocking fall from grace for a business emblematic of the latest tech boom that had been valued as recently as January at $47bn.

SoftBank and JPMorgan declined to comment. WeWork could not immediately be reached. Dow Jones earlier reported details of the deal.

Buying shares

SoftBank’s stock purchase from Neumann is part of a broader offer to buy as much as $3bn from existing shareholders, one of the people familiar with the matter said. The investment firm will also provide Neumann with a $500m credit line, secured by some of his stock.

A $500m loan to Neumann extended by JPMorgan, UBS and Credit Suisse will be repaid, one of the people said.

In addition to the proposal from SoftBank, JPMorgan had been pitching a $5bn debt package for WeWork. Last week, the company had been leaning towards the bank’s plan, because it would not dilute existing shareholders or force the startup to cede control.