Barrick agrees to pay Tanzania $300m to end ban on exports

Barrick Gold agreed to pay $300m to the Tanzanian government to end a long-running dispute that it says destroyed the value of its subsidiary Acacia Mining’s assets.

As part of the deal, which must still be approved by Tanzania’s attorney-general, the government will be given a 16% stake in a renamed company known as Twiga Minerals, Barrick said on Sunday. The payments are to settle all outstanding tax and other disputes. The agreement means a ban on export of concentrates will be lifted, Barrick said.

“Rebuilding these operations after three years of value destruction will require a lot of work, but the progress we’ve already made will be greatly accelerated by this agreement,” Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said.

“Twiga, which will give the government full visibility of and participation in operating decisions made for and by the mines, represents our new partnership not only in spirit but also in practice.”