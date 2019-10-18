News Leader
WATCH: How Growthpoint has set its sights on Capital & Regional
Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse talks to Business Day TV about the deal
Growthpoint has made its bid for a majority stake in Capital & Regional.
The group is set to pay 33 pence per share to acquire just more than 30% of the British shopping centre owner. Growthpoint will also subscribe to buy 311-million new Capital & Regional shares, which will push its holding up to just over 51%.
Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse joined Business Day TV to talk about the deal.
Or listen to the full audio: