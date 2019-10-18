Companies

WATCH: How Growthpoint has set its sights on Capital & Regional

Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse talks to Business Day TV about the deal

18 October 2019 - 09:29 Business Day TV
Growthpoint Properties recently completed this building in Sandton for financial services group Discovery. Picture: SUPPLIED
Growthpoint has made its bid for a majority stake in Capital & Regional.

The group is set to pay 33 pence per share to acquire just more than 30% of the British shopping centre owner. Growthpoint will also subscribe to buy 311-million new Capital & Regional shares, which will push its holding up to just over 51%.

Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse joined Business Day TV to talk about the deal.

Or listen to the full audio:

