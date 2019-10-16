Companies

Court overturns $110m Johnson & Johnson talc verdict

16 October 2019 - 10:08 Carl O’Donnell
The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange n New York, US, on May 29, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
New York — A Missouri appeals court overturned a $110m verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a Virginia woman who says she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using of its talc-based products for feminine hygiene.

The ruling, which reverses a 2017 judgment in favour of the plaintiff, said the Missouri court lacked the authority to judge the case, citing a 2017 Missouri supreme court ruling that limited out-of-state plaintiffs’ ability to sue within the state.

The state supreme court ruling could help reduce J&J’s liability and the number of large trials the health-care company faces over allegations that its talc products, including baby powder, cause cancer.

“The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled correctly in overturning a $110m verdict against Johnson & Johnson. Of the four verdicts that Johnson & Johnson has appealed to this court, all four have been reversed,” the company said in a statement.

“The facts are clear — Johnson’s Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos nor does it cause cancer, as reflected in more than 40 years of scientific evidence,” the statement added.

New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson is facing several other lawsuits in St Louis, including one brought by 21 plaintiffs from outside the city that in July of 2018 produced a record $4.69bn talc verdict against J&J. The company is appealing the verdict.

Johnson & Johnson faces about 15,500 lawsuits related to products containing talc. It is also facing lawsuits tied to its antipsychotic drug Risperdal, pelvic meshes, and opioid drugs.

The verdict that was overturned stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Lois Slemp, who claimed she developed cancer after four decades of using talc-containing products sold by Johnson & Johnson, including Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower to Shower powder. 

Reuters

Johnson & Johnson raises outlook despite flood of litigation

The results are boosted by higher sales of cancer and other prescription drugs
5 hours ago

