Bidcorp yet to assess fallout of Hong Kong unrest on its business The JSE-listed group, which provides food services internationally, says the protests have hit restaurant, hotel and general tourism patronage

The protests in Hong Kong have had a material effect on food service company Bidcorp, according to its latest annual report. However, the company is yet to quantify the extent of the damage.

The JSE-listed Bidcorp owns Angliss Hong Kong Food Service, a wholesaler and distributor in Singapore and Hong Kong.