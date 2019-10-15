News Leader
WATCH: Why Long4Life withheld its interim dividend
CEO Brian Joffe spoke to Business Day TV about the group's interim performance, and why the company has withheld its interim dividend
15 October 2019 - 09:48
A tough trading environment has been weighing on Long4Life over the past six months. It has reported a 9% earnings drop. Yet despite expecting similar challenges in the full-year figures, it says it is eyeing increased market share and earnings growth.
Business Day TV spoke to Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe and asked him to talk through the groups latest numbers.
Or listen to the full audio: