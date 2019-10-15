Companies

WATCH: Why Long4Life withheld its interim dividend

CEO Brian Joffe spoke to Business Day TV about the group's interim performance, and why the company has withheld its interim dividend

15 October 2019 - 09:48 Business Day TV
Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

A tough trading environment has been weighing on Long4Life over the past six months. It has reported a 9% earnings drop. Yet despite expecting similar challenges in the full-year figures, it says it is eyeing increased market share and earnings growth.

Business Day TV spoke to Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe and asked him to talk through the groups latest numbers.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

