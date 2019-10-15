Companies

Sasol completes Lake Charles review

15 October 2019 - 08:01 karl gernetzky
Chemicals company Sasol, whose share price has lost a third of its value so far in 2019, says it has completed its review into cost overruns at its Lake Charles Project in the US.

The company has twice delayed its financial results for the year to end-June due to the probe, and now expects to release its results on Monday October 28.

The company, which warned of lower earnings in July as it wrote down the value of assets in North America and Africa by R18.1bn, said previously that it had commissioned an independent review of the project to explain the cost overruns and project delays.

It said on Tuesday it was now considering the findings to determine an appropriate course of action, which will be announced in due course.

The company announced a delay in its results in August, and then again in September, after it extended the mandate of the probe. The delay means Sasol is at risk of suspension, though the company said on Tuesday this threat will be removed once the results are released.

Sasol’s share price has lost 36.4% since the cost overruns were first announced. Since June 2018, the company’s market capitalisation has fallen 45%, standing at R171bn as of Monday’s close.

Sasol said in September it remains confident the project will cost $12.6bn-$12.9bn. It was initially expected to cost $8.9bn.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

