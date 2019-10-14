News Leader
WATCH: Zeder investors could be in for a windfall
Zeder CEO Norman Celliers spoke to Business Day TV about the disposal of its stake in Pioneer Foods
14 October 2019 - 09:43
Zeder shareholders could be in for a windfall, as the company could return up to R4.7bn to its shareholders following the disposal of its stake in Pioneer Foods.
The group said that the cash from the transaction would also go towards new acquisitions. Zeder CEO Norman Celliers spoke to Business Day TV about the transaction.