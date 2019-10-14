Companies

WATCH: Zeder investors could be in for a windfall

Zeder CEO Norman Celliers spoke to Business Day TV about the disposal of its stake in Pioneer Foods

14 October 2019 - 09:43 Business Day TV
Zeder shareholders could be in for a windfall, as the company could return up to R4.7bn to its shareholders following the disposal of its stake in Pioneer Foods.

The group said that the cash from the transaction would also go towards new acquisitions. Zeder CEO Norman Celliers spoke to Business Day TV about the transaction.

