HORSE RACING
Tough times for racehorse owners as prize money to fall 13% in November
14 October 2019 - 23:52
In a blow to racehorse owners, prize money is set to fall substantially in November due to a drop in betting turnover and an ongoing tussle with Gauteng gambling authorities.
Phumelela Gaming & Leisure, one of the main horse racing operators in SA, said on Monday that it would slash prize money 13% due to a decline in tote revenue in the 2018/2019 racing season and the withholding of the Gauteng provincial levy.
