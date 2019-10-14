Companies HORSE RACING Tough times for racehorse owners as prize money to fall 13% in November BL PREMIUM

In a blow to racehorse owners, prize money is set to fall substantially in November due to a drop in betting turnover and an ongoing tussle with Gauteng gambling authorities.

Phumelela Gaming & Leisure, one of the main horse racing operators in SA, said on Monday that it would slash prize money 13% due to a decline in tote revenue in the 2018/2019 racing season and the withholding of the Gauteng provincial levy.