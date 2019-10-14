Companies

Cash-strapped WeWork seeks financial lifeline

Japanese titan Softbank may take control of the firm, some say

14 October 2019 - 16:31 Agency Staff
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann in Los Angeles, California, US, January 9 2019. File picutre: FILMMAGIC/ALLEN BEREZOVSKY/GETTY.
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann in Los Angeles, California, US, January 9 2019. File picutre: FILMMAGIC/ALLEN BEREZOVSKY/GETTY.

Under-pressure start-up WeWork is considering two huge bailout plans including a cash injection that could see Japanese investment titan SoftBank take control of the firm, according to reports.

The office-sharing giant had been on course for an initial public offering (IPO) until September when questions began to be asked over its governance and profit outlook.

The firm’s valuation plunged from $47bn in January to less than $20bn in September and the listing plans have been dropped, while co-founder Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO.

With New York-based parent company We Co not expected to push for the IPO in 2019, the cash-strapped firm is looking for a financial lifeline.

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Bloomberg News cited unnamed sources close to the talks as saying SoftBank — the US firm’s biggest shareholder — had drawn up a proposal that gives it full control of WeWork.

The move would dilute the voting power of Neumann, who remains as chair of the company he started in 2010 and also maintains control of a majority of voting shares.

They also reported that WeWork is looking at a deal with Wall Street giant JPMorgan to raise $5bn in debt, with the Times saying directors of We would be meeting soon to discuss that.

“WeWork has retained a major Wall Street financial institution to arrange financing,” the Journal reported a company spokesperson as saying.

“Approximately 60 financing sources have signed confidentiality agreements and are meeting with the company’s management and its bankers over the course of this past week and this coming week.”

The New York-based start-up that launched in 2010 has touted itself as revolutionising commercial real estate by offering shared, flexible workspace arrangements, and has operations in 111 cities in 29 countries.

However, the company, which lost $1.9bn in 2018, has faced scepticism over its ability to make money, especially if the global economy slows.

AFP

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

WeWork will run out of money by the end of November, sources say

Companies

JAMIE CARR: Adcorp let-down amid low demand

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

SoftBank CEO ‘embarrassed and flustered’ by track record

Companies

The three big dogs of modern M&A have lost their bite

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.