Cash-strapped WeWork seeks financial lifeline

Under-pressure start-up WeWork is considering two huge bailout plans including a cash injection that could see Japanese investment titan SoftBank take control of the firm, according to reports.

The office-sharing giant had been on course for an initial public offering (IPO) until September when questions began to be asked over its governance and profit outlook.

The firm’s valuation plunged from $47bn in January to less than $20bn in September and the listing plans have been dropped, while co-founder Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO.

With New York-based parent company We Co not expected to push for the IPO in 2019, the cash-strapped firm is looking for a financial lifeline.

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Bloomberg News cited unnamed sources close to the talks as saying SoftBank — the US firm’s biggest shareholder — had drawn up a proposal that gives it full control of WeWork.

The move would dilute the voting power of Neumann, who remains as chair of the company he started in 2010 and also maintains control of a majority of voting shares.

They also reported that WeWork is looking at a deal with Wall Street giant JPMorgan to raise $5bn in debt, with the Times saying directors of We would be meeting soon to discuss that.

“WeWork has retained a major Wall Street financial institution to arrange financing,” the Journal reported a company spokesperson as saying.

“Approximately 60 financing sources have signed confidentiality agreements and are meeting with the company’s management and its bankers over the course of this past week and this coming week.”

The New York-based start-up that launched in 2010 has touted itself as revolutionising commercial real estate by offering shared, flexible workspace arrangements, and has operations in 111 cities in 29 countries.

However, the company, which lost $1.9bn in 2018, has faced scepticism over its ability to make money, especially if the global economy slows.

