China’s blacklisted AI firms: what you should know

Beijing — The Chinese hi-tech companies blacklisted by Washington over alleged ties to rights abuses are rising stars in China's ambitious drive to overtake the US in the technology sector.

They make surveillance cameras, facial recognition software and other technology that has become ubiquitous in Xinjiang, the heavily policed northwestern region where an estimated one million mostly Muslim minorities, like ethnic Uighurs, are held in internment camps.

The eight firms were added on Monday to a list of 28 entities that US companies are barred from selling components to without government approval.

Here is a look at the companies targeted:

Hikvision

One of the world's largest suppliers of surveillance equipment, Hikvision is the poster child of Chinese tech firms benefiting from Xinjiang's booming security apparatus.

In 2017, it won at least five security-related contracts totalling 1.85 billion yuan ($260m) in Xinjiang — including a “social prevention and control system” featuring tens of thousands of cameras.

But the company also has a global presence, with nearly 30 percent of its revenue last year coming from outside China.

Hikvision has said the US listing lacks “factual basis”, and downplayed its impact in a conference call aimed at investors and media on Wednesday.

“Currently, the majority of US components can all be directly replaced or replaced with new designs,” said board secretary Huang Fanghong.

“If it's necessary, we will design our own chips.”