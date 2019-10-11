Companies

Strike at General Motors to cost $1.5 bn, says Credit Suisse

The ongoing United Automobile Workers strike has already seen GM lose 100,000 vehicles in the third quarter

11 October 2019 - 16:27 Ankit Ajmera
General Motors assembly workers picket during the United Automobile Workers national strike in Kentucky, US, on October 10 2019. Picture: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON
General Motors assembly workers picket during the United Automobile Workers national strike in Kentucky, US, on October 10 2019. Picture: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

Bengaluru — An ongoing workers’ strike at General Motors (GM) could cost the vehicle maker about $1.5bn, brokerage Credit Suisse said on Friday, throwing the US company’s cost reduction plans off the track and forcing key suppliers to cut their 2019 outlook.

Credit Suisse has assumed the strike by the United Automobile Workers (UAW) union, currently in its 26th day, to last until October 21.

GM, which likely lost production of about 100,000 vehicles in the third quarter, is at the risk of losing another 170,000 vehicles in the current quarter, Credit Suisse said, with the impact spreading to some of GM’s facilities in Mexico and Canada that receive parts from its US factories.

“While investors may look through the one-time impacts ... the strike reminds us of the challenge of investing in original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) at this point in the cycle,” analyst Dan Levy wrote in a note.

Credit Suisse said GM may now have to revise its target of $4.5bn in cost savings throughout 2020, announced last year, as production curtailments and labour-related cost reductions may not happen as fast as expected. “We assume just under $900m of reduced costs or 20% of the original [target]," Levy said.

Credit Suisse said the strike will hurt suppliers, including American Axle, Aptiv, Lear, Delphi Technologies, and Dana, whose exposure to GM varies between 5% and 18%, with American Axle at 40%.

Last week, Canadian automotive parts maker Linamar estimated a profit impact of up to C$1m per day due to a fall in orders from GM.

Credit Suisse lowered its 2019 earnings per share estimate for GM by 83c to $6.11, below the Wall Street consensus of $6.56, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, as the number one  car maker is also at the risk of losing market share to smaller rivals such as Ford Motor.

Credit Suisse has cut its price target on GM’s stock to $46 from $50, while re-affirming its “outperform” rating.

Of 19 brokerages, 14 rate GM “buy” or “higher” and five “hold”, with no “sell” rating. The median price target for the stock is $48, representing an upside of more than 38% on Thursday’s close. 

Reuters

GM faces $50m a day losses as union strikes over jobs and benefits

The walkout will be just the second national work stoppage at GM since a 67-day strike in 1970
Companies
3 weeks ago

GM to cut car production in North America, says source

Company to stop building some low-selling car models and sedans
Companies
10 months ago

US union takes Nissan to court, accusing it of playing dirty

In Mississippi, Nissan carried out illegal surveillance of employees for years and used the findings to rate them on a scale of union-friendliness, ...
Companies
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Trump and Trudeau agree that GM’s plan to close plants will be devastating

Companies

THE LEX COLUMN: GM pleases no-one, none of the time

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.