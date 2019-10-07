Companies

Alien meat grown in space

Israeli startup’s experiment shows meat can be produced in the harshest conditions

07 October 2019 - 16:36 Gwen Ackerman
Picture: NEVODKA / 123RF

In the world of artificial meats, you cannot get more alien than growing your beef in space.

That is what the Israeli start-up Aleph Farms showed might be possible in an experiment on the International Space Station last week, where it grew small-scale muscle tissue from bovine cells using a Russian 3D bioprinting company.

“We are working on a new method to produce the same meat, but in a way that uses less than half of the greenhouse gasses,” said Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms, noting that the experiment was preliminary and just a proof of concept.

“The experiment in space shows that meat can be cultivated in the harshest conditions, meaning anywhere, any time and for anyone,” he said.

Consumers, cutting down on meat intake for dietary reasons or concern for the environment, have already been introduced to plant-based burgers, sausage and other meat-like products.

Beyond Meat, a company that touts its production process as more humane and sustainable than livestock production, has seen its stock soar since its early May debut price. The market for such plant-based products is expected to reach $27.9bn by 2025, according to research firm Markets and Markets, and Beyond Meat already competes with Impossible Foods, Kellogg, Nestle and Tyson Foods, among others.

While partly a publicity stunt, the experiment’s goal was to help Aleph Farms advance its research into meat production in harsh conditions without depending on natural resources, the company said.

While Aleph Farms’ proof of concept in space was successful, even on Earth it will take at least three years before consumers will be able to buy its steaks or burgers, according to company estimates.

“The mission of providing access to high-quality nutrition any time, anywhere in a sustainable way is an increasing challenge for all humans,” said Jonathan Berger, CEO of The Kitchen accelerator that cofounded Aleph.

Aleph Farms, which has raised about $13m, has investors including Israel’s Strauss Group, Cargill Protein, New Crop Capital, and Vis Vires New Protein.

Meat alternatives: plant-based or petri dish-based?

Faux meat could reach 9% share of the estimated $2.7-trillion global meat market by 2040, but lab-produced meat is gaining traction
2 weeks ago

Undoing the fat fairy-tales

Before the mid-20th century, nobody had ever thought to isolate saturated fat as the cause of disease
2 weeks ago

It’s a big fat ‘yay’ for the relocated Che Argentine Grill

If it's succulent meat pleasure you're after, the menu on offer in Parkwood is a must
3 weeks ago

KFC to put Beyond Meat’s chicken wings and nuggets to the test

Move over meat-free burgers and sausages — faux meat is entering a new frontier
1 month ago

