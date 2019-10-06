Bernard Kantor quits as chair of Phumelela Gaming

Former Investec boss Bernard Kantor has stepped down as chair of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure after holding the position for just 22 months. He has handed the reins to Moses Tembe who joined the board in November 2018.

A report in the Sporting Post states that Kantor, who was appointed chair in December 2017, had resigned. At the time, he said: “What is certain is that the board of Phumelela are confident about the future of racing and betting in SA and we look forward to meeting the opportunities and challenges of 2018 and beyond.”

Unfortunately, that optimism did not pan out and in June Business Day reported that “the horse racing group is having a rough time with its profit under threat by harsh new rules and a bruising battle with the public protector”.

Phumelela’s share price has plummeted dramatically. Its 52-week high was R14.50 and the low was R1.49. The closing price on Friday was R2.35.

A week ago the company announced that its annual results for the 12-month period ending July 31 would be postponed from October 4 to October 25.

Moses Tembe, who joined the Phumelela board as lead independent director, was previously a director and vice-chair of Gold Circle and a director of Gold Circle Racing Club.

Commenting on the appointment, a Sporting Post blogger wrote: “This is all window dressing. A black chairman will go a long way to appeasing the Gauteng Gambling Board and getting the 3% [tax] back.”

In March, Phumelela said the proposed amendment to Gauteng’s gambling regulations will cost it R75m a year while also damaging the horse racing industry.

However, Tembe does take up his new role with some good news in Phumelela’s corner. On October 1, Justice KGB Swain of the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Phumelela in its long-standing legal battle with Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal bookmakers.