WATCH: Christo Wiese on his plans for Brait

Christo Wiese talks to Business Day TV about the restructuring the investment company

04 October 2019 - 10:31 Business Day TV
Christo Wiese. Picture: RUBAN BOSHOFF
Christo Wiese has named former banker Paul Roelofse as his alternate on the Brait board.

Roelofse replaces Wiese’s son as the tycoon begins restructuring the investment company. The broad plan to reduce debt may involve fund raising, cost cutting and asset sales.

Business Day TV caught up with Wiese to talk about his moves around Brait.

Mergence doubles its stake in Wiese’s Brait

Deal leaves Wiese with a dominant stake of more than 40% in Brait, which has suffered a 90% reduction in its share price since it peaked at R170 in ...
Companies
3 days ago

Brait and Mergence: canny move or more control for Wiese?

Even in the post-Steinhoff era, not many would be optimistic about influencing Wiese with a 9% stake
Companies
2 days ago

Brait: worth the bother?

We asked Mergence head of investments, Brad Preston, why they think there’s money to be made from Brait
Money & Investing
1 day ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Black fund managers have a big voice

Grouping manages 7% of SA savings and investments
Opinion
19 hours ago

Christo Wiese’s Titan draws first blood

Christo Wiese’s private firm has taken the first step in what could be a radical overhaul at under-fire Brait
Money & Investing
1 day ago

