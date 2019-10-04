News Leader
WATCH: Christo Wiese on his plans for Brait
Christo Wiese talks to Business Day TV about the restructuring the investment company
04 October 2019 - 10:31
Christo Wiese has named former banker Paul Roelofse as his alternate on the Brait board.
Roelofse replaces Wiese’s son as the tycoon begins restructuring the investment company. The broad plan to reduce debt may involve fund raising, cost cutting and asset sales.
Business Day TV caught up with Wiese to talk about his moves around Brait.