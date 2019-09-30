Companies RESTRUCTURING Mergence doubles its stake in Wiese’s Brait Deal leaves Wiese with a dominant stake of more than 40% in Brait, which has suffered a 90% reduction in its share price since it peaked at R170 in December 2015 BL PREMIUM

Mergence Investment Managers looks set to be a key player in plans to restructure investment holding company Brait after it more than doubled its stake in the company by buying shares from Christo Wiese.

The company said it had acquired 27.3-million shares from Wiese, Brait’s controlling shareholder, while also entering an agreement aimed at allowing Brait to realise maximum value from its underlying portfolio.