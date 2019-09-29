Thomas Cook collapse a blow for Gambia turnaround hopes

Banjul — The collapse of Thomas Cook is jeopardising the efforts by one of Africa’s smallest countries to revive its fortunes after the end of a dictator’s two-decade rule.

Gambia, a $1bn West African economy surrounded by Senegal aside from its access to the Atlantic Ocean, depends on tourism for nearly a third of its GDP. Thomas Cook typically flew in 45% of tourists that visited its white-sand beaches during the six-month peak season, according to official data.

The company, which filed for liquidation in the UK on September 23, had operations in Gambia for more than two decades.

Its failure could be a blow to the government of President Adama Barrow, which has earmarked tourism, infrastructure and trade to boost economic growth that slowed to 0.4% in 2016. That was the final year of former leader Yahya Jammeh’s rule, a period characterised by rising poverty, corruption and human rights abuses.

The travel operator’s demise could not have come at a worst time, weeks to the holiday season that starts on October 15.

“The GDP figures may be revised downwards because of Thomas Cook’s absence,” said Nyang Njie, an economist with consultancy firm Knowledge Bank Consortium Gambia. The country “doesn’t have time to adjust because the tourism season is starting”.

The IMF previously forecast GDP growth of 5.4% for 2019, from 6.6% in 2018.

The government formed a strategic response unit to mitigate the fallout from the travel operator’s collapse after talks with the IMF, the EU and the World Bank. It will seek to increase the frequency of flights by other carriers, the information ministry said.

“The situation is under total control and there is no need for alarm,” it said.

“Thanks to heavy donor support since the country’s transition to democracy back in 2017, Gambia’s government budget is at least a bit less reliant on revenue derived from tourist income than it normally would be,” Neil Thompson, an Africa analyst with the Economist Intelligence Unit, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Bloomberg