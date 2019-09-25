Companies

Outsurance sells New Zealand insurance business

Outsurance says the sale of Youi Holdings will release capital of up to NZ$13m

25 September 2019 - 07:55 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 25 September 2019 - 10:39
Picture: 123RF/ADIRUCH
Picture: 123RF/ADIRUCH

Outsurance, the 89%-held subsidiary of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings, has agreed to sell its New Zealand insurance business for up to NZ$13m (R122m).

Outsurance will sell Youi Holdings to Tower Insurance, New Zealand’s third-largest general insurer.

“The sale provides an opportunity for Youi to unlock value on favourable terms and ... will allow the Youi group to focus on its Australian business where the greater scale and diversity of the market offers more growth opportunities for a challenger brand like Youi,” the statement from RMI read.

The sale price range is between NZ$10m (R94m) and NZ$13m (R122m) and is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2019. The sale is still subject to regulatory approval.

Updated: This story has been changed to reflect that Outsurance is selling Youi holdings.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Remgro's spreads make it smoother in rough times

In a flat economy, Remgro's star performers were FirstRand and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
Business
3 days ago

Business confidence at levels last seen when PW Botha gave his Rubicon speech

Sacci and RMB/BER surveys show that more and more business people are simply giving up hope
Economy
1 week ago

FirstRand wants WesBank to be leaner for a weak market

CEO Alan Pullinger tells of lower demand and intensifying competition
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

It could be a make-or-break year for SA fintechs

Companies / Financial Services

Outsurance: Out with the old, in with the new

Money & Investing

RMI & RMH: Drawing the sting

News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.