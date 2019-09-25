Outsurance sells New Zealand insurance business

Outsurance, the 89%-held subsidiary of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings, has agreed to sell its New Zealand insurance business for up to NZ$13m (R122m).

Outsurance will sell Youi Holdings to Tower Insurance, New Zealand’s third-largest general insurer.

“The sale provides an opportunity for Youi to unlock value on favourable terms and ... will allow the Youi group to focus on its Australian business where the greater scale and diversity of the market offers more growth opportunities for a challenger brand like Youi,” the statement from RMI read.

The sale price range is between NZ$10m (R94m) and NZ$13m (R122m) and is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2019. The sale is still subject to regulatory approval.

Updated: This story has been changed to reflect that Outsurance is selling Youi holdings.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za