Former Danske Bank CEO in Estonia found dead

Tallinn — The former head of Danske Bank in Estonia has been found dead after he disappeared from his home on Monday morning.

Aivar Rehe, who was the CEO of the Danske branch at the centre of a $220bn money-laundering scandal until he left in 2015, had been missing since leaving his home in greater Tallinn two days ago. Police had already warned that Rehe, who was wearing a black jogging suit when he disappeared, was in personal danger with suicide deemed a “likely” scenario.

Estonia police spokesperson Kristjan Lukk said by phone on Wednesday that Rehe’s body had been found, without giving further details. A statement will be issued shortly, he added. Local public broadcaster ERR said Rehe was found dead in his garden, without saying how it obtained the information. ERR also said it appeared to be suicide.

The case has dominated Estonian media since the former executive disappeared. Known as a workaholic, Rehe joined the bank a year before its 2007 takeover by Danske, from a job at the Estonian tax and customs board. He wasn’t a suspect in the laundering investigations and wasn’t among a group of Estonian bankers detained by police last year.

Valdo Poder, operations chief of the northern police prefecture, told ERR on Tuesday evening, that Rehe’s “actions, domestic situation, and the information we have gathered from his family” all point to the possibility of suicide.

In an interview with local media in March, Rehe said that as the CEO of the Estonian branch, he naturally felt “responsible”, but he also said the unit had a “very normal daily” workflow. “Competent bodies inside and outside the bank did their job to the best of their knowledge,” he told Postimees newspaper.

Danske, which was ordered by Estonia’s regulator to leave the country earlier this year, is now the target of numerous criminal investigations, including in Denmark, Estonia and the US. Several of its former executives in Denmark have had preliminary criminal charges brought against them, including former group CEO Thomas Borgen.

Since exploding last year, Danske’s dirty-money saga has tainted a number of other banks. In the Nordic region, Swedbank is now being investigated amid allegations it may have handled more than $100bn in potentially suspicious transactions via its Baltic operations. The developments have painted a picture of widespread misconduct in which suspicious funds from Russia were channeled via Nordic banks into the West over a period of several years.

The laundering scandal has proved disastrous for Danske’s share price. Last year, it lost almost 50% in market value, and shareholders have had to swallow another 25% in declines so far in 2019. The bank is now facing class-action lawsuits from disgruntled investors.

Rehe’s most recent position was as an adviser to Estonian lender Bigbank, a job he left in November, according to Postimees, which cited Bigbank’s supervisory board chair Parvel Pruunsild. Pruunsild said Rehe’s exit had nothing to do with the Danske scandal.

In his March interview, Rehe said that the checks and controls in place while he was CEO were “sufficient”. He urged the public to await the outcome of multiple investigations into the Danske affair before drawing any conclusions. He also noted that anti-money laundering requirements at the time “were significantly different” from those that exist today.

