Companies

Ecsponent warns of full-year loss and delays results

25 September 2019 - 08:34 karl gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Niche financial services group Ecsponent warned on Wednesday it had swung into a loss in the year to end-June, adding that its results will be delayed by its proposed investment in struggling technology group MyBucks SA.

Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by at least 195%, to a loss of 6.6416c a share, the company said.

Due to a series of investments to capitalise Frankfurt-listed fintech business MyBucks, the company was waiting for the results from this company before finalising its own.

MyBucks auditors, PwC Luxembourg, have committed to finalising MyBucks’ consolidated results once the JSE approval process relating to the MyBucks transaction is concluded, Ecsponent said.

Ecsponent said earlier in September it wanted to convert loans it gave to MyBucks into equity, at a subscription price of €1/share in a transaction worth R450m (€27.8m).

After the MyBucks subscription and the third party capitalisation, Ecsponent said it would hold about a 49.96% interest in MyBucks.

The conclusion of the approval process of the MyBucks transaction is expected to be completed with Ecsponent shareholders’ approval at a general meeting by the end of October 2019, the company said on Wednesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Ecsponent shows resilience in a weakening economy

Ecsponent CEO Terence Gregory discusses the company's resilience despite a low growth environment
Companies
2 months ago

Can Ecsponent find profitable traction at MyBucks?

Ecsponent takes control of MyBucks which – under Dave van Niekerk – has, like Blue Financial, come under financial stress
News & Fox
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Global shares down on US-China trade and Middle East tensions

Markets

JSE drops as geopolitical tension weighs on sentiment

Markets

Rand extends losses amid global risk-off sentiment

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.