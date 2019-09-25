Ecsponent warns of full-year loss and delays results

Niche financial services group Ecsponent warned on Wednesday it had swung into a loss in the year to end-June, adding that its results will be delayed by its proposed investment in struggling technology group MyBucks SA.

Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by at least 195%, to a loss of 6.6416c a share, the company said.

Due to a series of investments to capitalise Frankfurt-listed fintech business MyBucks, the company was waiting for the results from this company before finalising its own.

MyBucks auditors, PwC Luxembourg, have committed to finalising MyBucks’ consolidated results once the JSE approval process relating to the MyBucks transaction is concluded, Ecsponent said.

Ecsponent said earlier in September it wanted to convert loans it gave to MyBucks into equity, at a subscription price of €1/share in a transaction worth R450m (€27.8m).

After the MyBucks subscription and the third party capitalisation, Ecsponent said it would hold about a 49.96% interest in MyBucks.

The conclusion of the approval process of the MyBucks transaction is expected to be completed with Ecsponent shareholders’ approval at a general meeting by the end of October 2019, the company said on Wednesday.

