Companies Christo Wiese keeps his options open on Brait overhaul Advisory teams looking for a solution to debt and performance problems plaguing company BL PREMIUM

Christo Wiese is keeping his options open as advisory teams compete to deliver a solution to the chronic debt and performance problems plaguing Brait, which faces about R9bn in repayments over the next year.

At stake are hefty fees and the jobs of the investment company’s top management team after Mergence Investment Managers confirmed that it was working with Wiese’s privately owned Titan, the biggest shareholder in Brait, and activist investor Brian Myerson on a proposal to overhaul the company and clear out its leadership.