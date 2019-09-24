Companies COMPANY COMMENT Illegal mining issue too big for companies to handle on their own Greater collaboration is needed to address the multimillion-rand criminal operations BL PREMIUM

Pan African Resources, a gold miner in Mpumalanga, has doubled spending on security to R106m to prevent illegal mining primarily at its Barberton property.

Barberton, which has been mined since 1886, is a Swiss cheese of shafts and underground workings in the hills bordering Swaziland. A decade ago there was a huge rise in illegal mining around the town where Pan African is essentially the only mining game in town.