WATCH: How Grand Parade returned to profit

Grand Parade CEO Mohsin Tajbhai​ talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

23 September 2019 - 09:47 Business Day TV
Picture: FRANCIS DEAN
Picture: FRANCIS DEAN

Grand Parade Investments has broken a two-year losing steak to return to profit in the year to end-June.

The improvement is largely due to the closure of Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins. The company expects a turnaround in Burger King will fuel further growth of the next few years.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Mohsin Tajbhai​ for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

