WATCH: How Grand Parade returned to profit
Grand Parade CEO Mohsin Tajbhai talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
23 September 2019 - 09:47
Grand Parade Investments has broken a two-year losing steak to return to profit in the year to end-June.
The improvement is largely due to the closure of Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins. The company expects a turnaround in Burger King will fuel further growth of the next few years.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Mohsin Tajbhai for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio: