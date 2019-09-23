Companies

Brait in talks with Christo Wiese & Co while planning to cut debt

The company says its plans may include refinancing its existing debt, raising equity and disinvesting in certain portfolios

23 September 2019 - 09:36 Odwa Mjo
Christo Wiese. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Investment company Brait said on Monday that it is in talks with its major shareholder, Titan, as it plans to materially cut its debt, through raising equity and recapitalisation, among other ways.

“Careful consideration has been given to the cost structure of Brait and in consultation with Brait’s Corporate Advisors, initiatives are at an advanced stage to significantly reduce the net operating costs of Brait,” it said.

Billionaire Christo Wiese’s firm, Titan — which controls 46% of the company — considers Brait a strategic long-term investment and intends to remain a significant shareholder, Brait said.

This comes after Business Day reported last week, that Wiese has teamed up with Mergence Investment Managers and veteran activist investor Brian Myerson to propose an overhaul of the company.

As part of the proposal, Brait would take on a R3bn rights offer, put in place new management and launch the sale or spin-off of the company’s investments apart from its 72% stake in Virgin Active.

Brait said it has engaged with Titan and the latter has been approached by third-party investors “with a view to support Brait’s efforts” to reduce its debt.

“Titan is fully aligned with the board of Brait and supports working with Brait’s Corporate Advisors to implement the strategic initiatives ... and to drive the performance of the portfolio companies with the support of the investee company management teams,” the company said.

At 11.06am, Brait’s share price had gained 4.53% to R16.60. The company’s share price is down 46.33% so far in 2019, according to Bloomberg.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Plan for Brait brings together some colourful personalities

The future’s so Brait we might have to throw shade
3 days ago

Not again, Christo: Wiese’s brazen plan for Brait

Audacious bid to unlock value at Brait, including installation of boardroom baddie Brian Myerson, is making waves
Money & Investing
4 days ago

