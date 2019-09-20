Companies

Ryanair UK pilots cancel strikes to allow for more negotiations

20 September 2019 - 17:52 Graham Fahy
Picture: REUTERS
Dublin — Ryanair pilots based in the UK have canceled five days of strikes set for this month, as unions and the low-cost airline gear up for further talks.

Strikes set for September 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29 will not go ahead, Ryanair said, as it called on the pilots to resume discussions in the East Midlands or in Dublin next week.

The pilots, who are members of pilots union British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa), announced the strikes earlier in September, after earlier walkouts caused little disruption. CEO Michael O’Leary, on Thursday, described the strikes as “complete failures”.

Balpa has accused Ryanair of threatening to remove pilots’ benefits should they take part in strike action. The union said in a statement posted on its website on Friday that its representatives had agreed to suspend further strikes to pave the way for negotiations under the oversight of UK conciliation service ACAS.

“Despite a strong turnout for strike action and a high level of commitment among pilots at Ryanair, the pilot representatives took the decision to allow breathing space in the hope that constructive negotiations can get underway,” it added.

On Thursday, the union said it hoped to meet with Ryanair on Friday or the following Monday, but that it had not heard from the airline.

Widespread strikes over pay and conditions a year ago forced Ryanair to cancel hundreds of flights, hitting its profits in the busy summer months. However, a series of strikes in Britain, Spain and Portugal in recent weeks caused minimal disruption. Ryanair has said only about half the pilots operating from UK airports are members of Balpa.

Reuters

