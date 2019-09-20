Q&A: Labat has big plans to grow the ‘black gold’ industry
Company has bought a 70% stake in Zarenka, which holds cannabis licences in Lesotho
20 September 2019 - 05:05
JSE-listed Labat Africa, which has businesses in technology, transport and logistics, has added cannabis to its portfolio. It recently bought a 70% stake in privately owned Zarenka, which has cannabis licences in Lesotho.
Labat Africa CEO Brian van Rooyen spoke to Business Day about the company’s plans in the cannabis industry, which he calls black gold.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.