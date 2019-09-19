Companies Wiese & Co gun for big overhaul of struggling Brait Project Arbiter proposes backing a R3bn share sale and clearing out top leadership team BL PREMIUM

Christo Wiese has teamed up with other shareholders in Brait to propose a sweeping overhaul of the struggling investment house, including backing a R3bn share sale and clearing out its top leadership team.

The company’s share price jumped as much as 6% in intraday trade on Thursday to R15.20. It had pared some gains by 11am, up 1.12% to R14.48.