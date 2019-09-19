Airbnb plans public listing in 2020

New York — Accommodation-booking platform Airbnb said it plans to list on stock exchanges in 2020, making it one of the most high-profile market debuts next year.

In a short statement posted on its website on Thursday, Airbnb, which is widely expected to list through a direct listing, did not give any details about how it plans to list its shares.

On Wednesday, Airbnb said that it took in more than $1bn in revenue for the second quarter of 2019.

This year marked the debuts of several high-profile IPOs including Uber and Lyft, but the companies have fared poorly after their launch, amid investor skepticism over their lack of a concrete plan to profitability.

WeWork owner The We Company has also postponed its initial public offering, walking away from preparations to launch it this month after a lackluster response from investors.

“I think it’ll be a whole different reception for Airbnb, assuming that they can show they’re a profitable business without having to lose money on marketing,” said Kathleen Smith, principal at Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO ETFs.