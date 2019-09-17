News Leader
WATCH: How the health-care industry lifted Afrox
Afrox CEO Schalk Venter talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
Strong demand from the health-care sector has kept Afrox from flatlining.
SA’s largest gas and welding company has reported a 3.3% rise in interim revenue as demand for its products used in hospitals across the country, offset a contraction in the manufacturing sector.
The group also highlighted that cost-cutting measures are starting to bear fruit, leading to a 7% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).
CEO Schalk Venter joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s interim results in more detail.