Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How the health-care industry lifted Afrox

Afrox CEO Schalk Venter talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

17 September 2019 - 09:08 Business Day TV
Afrox MD Schalk Venter. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Afrox MD Schalk Venter. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Strong demand from the health-care sector has kept Afrox from flatlining.

SA’s largest gas and welding company has reported a 3.3% rise in interim revenue as demand for its products used in hospitals across the country, offset a contraction in the manufacturing sector.

The group also highlighted that cost-cutting measures are starting to bear fruit, leading to a 7% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).

CEO Schalk Venter joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s interim results in more detail.

Afrox eyes growth opportunities in Mozambique

The gas and welding company wants to supply LPG to gas construction sites
Companies
1 day ago

Small cap funds: small today, large tomorrow

The small cap funds have just R6.3bn under management – little more than 1% of the assets held by domestic equity funds
Companies
1 week ago

Domestic flexible funds: Flexibility adds value

Flexible funds give fund managers the chance to build a portfolio which truly represents their best investment view
Companies
4 months ago

Afrox state tender to offset fall in earnings

Supplier of gas-related products expects R1bn healthcare contract to boost revenue
Companies
6 months ago

Tencent and BHP rallies could boost the JSE

Naspers associate has rallied 9% so far this week, returning it to levels last seen in August 2018
Markets
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.