WATCH: What is hampering ARC’s performance?
African Rainbow Capital has missed its performance target. Co-CEO Johan van der Merwe told Business Day TV about the factors that are affecting ARC’s performance
13 September 2019 - 10:57
African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments has been hampered by the performance of most of the entities in which its invested as a tough economic environment takes hold.
This has resulted in a tepid 2.4% rise in net asset value per share, which is significantly below the medium to long-term expectation of 16%.
Business Day TV spoke to the company's co-CEO, Johan van der Merwe, for more insight.
