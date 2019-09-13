Companies

WATCH: What is hampering ARC’s performance?

African Rainbow Capital has missed its performance target. Co-CEO Johan van der Merwe told Business Day TV about the factors that are affecting ARC’s performance

13 September 2019 - 10:57 Business Day TV
As the country navigates political and economic instability, Johan van der Merwe, co-CEO of African Rainbow Capital, sees the company's listing as an investment in the long-term future of South Africa. Picture: Ruvan Boshoff
African Rainbow Capital (ARC) Investments has been hampered by the performance of most of the entities in which its invested as a tough economic environment takes hold.

This has resulted in a tepid 2.4% rise in net asset value per share, which is significantly below the medium to long-term expectation of 16%.

Business Day TV spoke to the company's co-CEO, Johan van der Merwe, for more insight.

Or listen to the full audio:

