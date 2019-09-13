WATCH: Aspen set to sign deal with Indian maker of API

Aspen is delivering on its plan to deleverage its balance sheet, cut debt and improve its cash conversion ratio, which came to fruition in the second half of 2019.

With all those factors coming together, the one aspect that doesn't seem to be coming through for the pharmaceutical group is revenue growth, up a tepid 1% over the annual period.

Business Day TV's Giulietta caught up with the company's group CEO, Stephen Saad, and asked him how he planned to resuscitate growth on that front.