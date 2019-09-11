INTERNET COMPANY
Naspers spin-off Prosus soars by a third in its Amsterdam market debut
It is the biggest step yet by CEO Bob van Dijk to reduce a valuation gap between Naspers and its Chinese money-maker, Tencent
11 September 2019 - 23:52
Naspers’s new international listing surged by a third on its stock market debut in Amsterdam on Wednesday, valuing it at about R1.9-trillion and handing Europe its biggest consumer internet company.
Prosus – which has a secondary listing on the JSE – jumped as much as 29%, before paring gains to trade at €73.19, well above an indicative price of €58.70 the Euronext exchange had given prior to the listing, which also creates the third-largest company on the European stock exchange after Shell and Unilever.
