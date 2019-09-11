Companies COMPANY COMMENT Maybe it’s time for AVI to think about unbundling Do too many brands spoil the overall brand of a single company? BL PREMIUM

As footwear businesses Green Cross and Spitz continue to drag down AVI’s performance, maybe now is the time to ask pertinent questions about the company’s structure.

The company manufactures, processes, markets, sells and distributes branded consumer products in the food, beverage, footwear and cosmetics sectors. AVI’s extensive portfolio includes more than 50 brands. Having so many brands in different consumer categories is likely to breed complexity and duplication of processes over time.