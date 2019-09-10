Companies

WATCH: How the national minimum wage has weighed on Workforce Holdings

Workforce Holdings CEO Ronny Katz talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

10 September 2019 - 08:51 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEBASTIAN LEESCH
Labour-services group Workforce Holdings released interim results on Monday, reporting a 7.7% rise in revenue, but headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in 6% lower to 18.5c.

The company is also battling a weak economic environment and a slowdown in government spending on infrastructure.

Business Day TV touched base with the CEO Ronny Katz to talk about the group’s interim results.

Or listen to the full audio:

