Elliott takes $3.2bn stake in AT&T and calls for overhaul

New York — Elliott Management on Monday disclosed a new $3.2bn position in AT&T, taking on one of the US’s biggest and most widely held companies with a plan to boost the telecommunications giant’s share price by more than 50% through asset sales and cost-cutting.

The New York hedge fund, run by billionaire Paul Singer, outlined a four-part plan for the company in a letter to its board on Monday. The proposal calls for the company to explore divesting assets including satellite-TV provider DirecTV, the Mexican wireless operations, pieces of the landline business, and others. It urges AT&T, led by CEO Randall Stephenson, to exit businesses that do not fit its strategy, run a more efficient operation and stop making major acquisitions. Elliott said it would also recommend candidates to add to AT&T’s board.

AT&T shares surged as much as 7.8% to $39.09. If those gains hold, it would be the highest the stock has reached since early 2018.

An AT&T spokesman had no immediate comment.

Elliott said the investment — among its largest to date — was made because the company is deeply undervalued after a period of “prolonged and substantial underperformance”.

It argued this has been marked by its shares lagging behind the broader S&P 500 over the past decade. It pointed to a series of strategic setbacks, including $200bn in acquisitions, the “most damaging” of which was its $39bn attempted purchase of T-Mobile US. That deal resulted in the largest breakup fee of all time when it was blocked by the government in 2011 — about $6bn in cash and assets.

“In addition to the internal and external distractions it caused itself, AT& T’s failed takeover capitalized a viable competitor for years to come,” Elliott said.