Companies Q&A — ALISTAIR ANDERSON talks to Marc Wainer

Marc Wainer has retired from Redefine Properties, a company he was a founder of and which he helped grow for more than 15 years. He held the roles of CEO, executive chair, director and consultant but now he is ready to leave the listed property sector. Business Day sat down and talked to Wainer this week.

Why does it feel right to step away now?