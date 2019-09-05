Metrofile reports 5% increase in revenue for 2019

JSE-listed documents management and storage company Metrofile on Thursday reported a 5% increase in revenue from continuing operations to R913m for the financial year to end-June 2019.

The company attributed the rise to box volumes growing 5%, as well as the inclusion of acquisitions made in the prior year, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at R271m.

Its secure storage business contributed 62% to revenues, up 9% year on year.

Geographical performance in box volume growth resulted in net box volume growth in SA of 4%, the rest of Africa 7% and the Middle East 16%.

Box volume for the group was up at 11.1-million from 10.6-million by the end of June.

Metrofile said digital services contributed 15%, down 1% year on year, mainly as a result of a reduction in image processing of 5%, due to delays around elections as well as the postponement of projects by government departments that affected its customers and the group’s performance.

It is in the process of exiting some of it operations such as Dexterity, Metrofile Nigeria and Lexie Legal Services, though the digital strategy remains unaffected.

Metrofile said it expects the contribution of digital services to increase above the current 15% as customers adopt more technology in their operations.