Gwede Mantashe hoax mineral gaffe couldn't come at a worse time Blame the writers for poorly serving a champion of SA's mining industry

It’s difficult not to feel sorry for Gwede Mantashe, who, as SA’s mineral resources and energy minister, and champion of the mining industry, was fed dud information by his writers.

His speechwriters made him look silly in front of some 400 delegates at a major African mining conference in Australia on Tuesday, feeding him a paragraph lifted verbatim out of an April Fool’s piece earlier this year about a nonsensical mineral called “Hazenile”.