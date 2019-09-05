Companies

GM to embed Google infotainment tech in its cars from 2021

General Motors will use a number of Google apps in all its brands outside China, while Amazon is wooing car makers to embed its rival Alexa

05 September 2019 - 16:39 Joseph White
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Detroit — General Motors (GM) will use embedded Google technology to power navigation, voice-activated controls and other vehicle infotainment functions starting in 2021, in a win for Alphabet in the race with Amazon and other technology companies to control dashboards.

GM said it will offer Google Assistant, Google Maps and other apps available through the Google Play store in all its vehicle brands outside China, which is GM’s largest single market. GM said the first vehicles with built-in Google infotainment technology will be launched in 2021, with more models rolling out in the following years.

Google has previously struck deals to embed infotainment technology in cars built by allied car makers Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely.

Amazon is wooing car makers to embed its rival Alexa voice assistant technology in vehicles.

For years, GM and other vehicle makers have been reluctant to share dashboard space with Google, Apple and other tech companies. Car makers feared losing control of valuable data, and having their brands eclipsed by powerful Silicon Valley names.

Consumers are, however, forcing them to shift gears. Connecting smartphones and apps to cars can be a clumsy experience because of car makers’ poor technology, but having functionality built in from internet giants has started to make for a smoother experience.

“We have the ability today to give commands to vehicles with embedded voice assistants. It is very limited,” Santiago Chamorro, GM’s vice-president for its global connected customer experience, said in an interview. “With Google’s voice assistant it is a better experience for them.”

Patrick Brady, Google’s vice-president of engineering, said the issue of harvesting and monetising data is “blown out of proportion” when it comes to cars. “We are working to bring services into the car,” he said. Google will not have access to data about the way an individual drives, or data about the vehicle’s maintenance needs, he said.

GM could, though, enable customers to schedule vehicle maintenance using Google’s voice commands, Chamorro said.

The car maker said pricing for packages that include Google services will be set closer to vehicle launches. GM will continue to offer Apple’s CarPlay and AndroidAuto to allow consumers to project a version of their smartphone screen onto a dashboard screen.

A pioneer

GM was a pioneer in offering drivers an on-board concierge service through its OnStar telematics system, which connects drivers to human operators. Some of the services those operators provide, such as turn-by-turn navigation, Google technology delivers with its automated system.

Chamorro said GM will continue the OnStar service, which GM has promoted recently as a form of insurance, connecting motorists to an operator who can help in an emergency. “That is fundamentally a human activity,” Chamorro said. “We have 100 trained technicians” who can respond when an OnStar customer is in danger.

For Google, the GM agreement offers the potential of embedding technology in as many as 3.6-million cars annually — the number of vehicles GM sold outside China last year. The Renault-Nissan alliance sells more than 10-million vehicles a year. Google’s Brady said the company is discussing deals with other car makers but for now is focused on launching embedded systems with GM, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Volvo and making those partnerships successful.

Reuters

GM and Volvo denied US tariff exemption for Chinese-made SUVs

Despite both companies saying the exemptions would fund plants and operations in the US, they are now obliged to absorb the new 25% tariff
Companies
3 months ago

GM, Ford and Toyota to create safety standards for self-driving cars

Regulators in the US have been grappling with how to regulate self-driving cars, with other countries watching to see how implementation of the tech ...
Companies
5 months ago

VW said to be putting $2.6bn into Ford’s Argo AI unit

Volkswagen will fold its Audi unit's autonomous intelligent driving business into Argo, sources say
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Buggy Echo Auto shows Amazon aims to pitch Alexa against Google and Apple

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google heads to Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance dashboards

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

GM expects to launch self-driving taxies by 2019

Companies

Hyundai’s new innovation chief says mobility services are priority number one

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.